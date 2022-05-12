The Red Wing baseball team fell behind early, got back into the game in the third, but couldn't complete the comeback as Mankato East won 7-5 on Thursday.
The Cougars scored four runs in the first inning then added another in the second. The Wingers scored once in the second and two more in the third to get within a pair of runs, down 5-3. The Cougars added a run in the fourth and fifth and limited the Wingers to a pair of runs in the sixth.
Reese Tripp made the start on the mound for the Wingers, pitching five innings. He gave up six earned runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Mitchell Seeley pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Tripp and Tyler Rodgers each drove in a run for the Wingers. Seeley scored twice.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader between the two teams was called in the fourth inning with the Wingers leading 6-1. The game is not official. Next up for Red Wing is a road game in New Ulm on Saturday.
