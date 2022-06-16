When it finally came time for the girls to tee off in their second round, Bri Novak was hoping for some redemption.
The second round of the Class AA state meet was halted in the middle of the boys final round Wednesday due to lightning and a heavy downpour of rain. Quite the difference from the first round Tuesday which was played in a heat advisory with temperatures in the mid-90s and strong winds.
The girls had to wait for the boys to conclude their round before starting almost 3 hours later than originally scheduled. The second round also would be nine holes only due to time left in the day, which ended up being the back nine.
Novak had struggled the previous day in the first round on the back nine. Instead of dwelling on the previous day, the Red Wing senior figured it was an opportunity to prove to herself she could play much better.
“I was really hoping it would be the front nine. At the same time, I didn't let it phase me because it's a new day,” Novak said. “Everyone has the same advantages and disadvantages. I was hoping to come back and redeem myself after yesterday.”
Novak was 2-over-par after 10 holes in her first round, then ran into trouble on the 12th, 13th and 14th. Determined to not let that bother her, Novak improved by seven shots on those three holes on her second round.
She ended the first round with a 90, with seven pars and a birdie on the 10th hole. Novak made par on her final four holes to end the second round with a 42; a 9-stroke improvement on the back nine from the previous round.
The difference was not going into the water on the group of three holes. Novak said she was blading some of her iron shots from the fairway. She added it will be a focal point during the summer.
Had she continued to make clutch shots in the first round, her score would obviously have been better, but what if the back nines were reversed. Novak said it feels better to end on such a score improvement given how things could have been.
While waiting to play, Novak said the Red Wing group stuck together. They ate and talked in the clubhouse, which Novak enjoyed just being together during that time. It wasn’t until out on the 18th green with a short putt left that she started to think about her high school career.
“Coming into the last putt, it was only that far and I had missed a putt like that on 17,” Novak said. “Everything has come down to this, it'd be really nice to just par my last four holes. I was really hoping I would. I'm glad I made that putt.”
She finished her 27 holes with a score of 132 and tied for 25th overall. Novak felt she missed an opportunity to make it her sophomore year and even her junior year. Again, a bit of redemption as she made it in her final year.
“I'm really happy that I made it here at least once. That's all that matters.”
Bailie Roschen
With a lot of down time between shots and long walks between some holes, the slower play didn’t bother Bailie Roschen. It did make it harder to remain engaged.
“It took almost 7 hours yesterday and that's not what I'm used to,” the Red Wing senior said. “It was hard to stay focused the whole time and take my time a little more.”
Unlike most of the other competitors, Roschen rarely lingers over the ball or studies the yardage with a rangefinder. Oftentimes, she walks up to the ball, gives a quick look at a target, takes one practice swing, then hits the ball.
It works for her though as she said she plays better when playing faster.
“Sometimes I play too fast. I like to play fast and get it done,” Roschen said. “When I just think about it too much, I play worse. I try not to think about it.”
Also unfavorable to Roschen was the amount of holes that required target golf. Many of the back nine holes require players to safely play the creek and club down on the tee shot, then shoot over the creek toward greens surrounded by bunkers.
Similar to the way she plays briskly, Roschen prefers to step up to the tee box and bomb one down the fairway. More often than not, she out-hits the other players in her group when hitting her driver.
“My driver is my favorite club and I could only use it on three of the holes on the back nine. I don't really like that because I had to lay up a lot,” she said.
Roschen shot a 48 on the front nine and 46 on the back for a total of 94 in the first round. She ended with back-to-back pars in her second round of 49. Roschen finished the meet with 27-hole total of 143.
The experience at state, despite long rounds and long delays, was enjoyable. Roschen had her grandpa in attendance for the second round. She was able to explore downtown Jordan a bit after the first round, too.
“It was pretty fun to just get here,” Roschen said. “I definitely didn't think I was going to.”
After Novak ended her round, the two kept reminding each other to make some memories.
“We kept joking about that because at the banquet they kept talking about that. We might not win anything, but we came to have fun,” she said.
