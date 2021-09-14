The Lake City girls' tennis team lost 5-2 to Lourdes on Tuesday.
Both wins came from the Tiger's doubles. Liberty Heise and Olivia Freiheit won at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-2 over Sophia Hubbard and Molly Suino. Allison Wallerich and Emma Berge rallied to beat Taylor Seelhammer and Ellie Liese in No. 3 doubles 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Lake City hosts Cotter Thursday evening.
