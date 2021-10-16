Zumbrota-Mazeppa had trouble stopping Lourdes Friday night. The Eagles ran for three touchdowns to grab 21-0 first-quarter lead and never trailed as they beat the Cougars 42-0.
The Cougars offense managed just 126 yards against the Eagle's defense. Brady Befort rushed for 88 of the 126 total yards. Tre Hamilton added 29 yards rushing. Zane Angerman threw for 14 yards and was intercepted twice.
Z-M (1-6) hosts St. Charles on Wednesday.
