Red Wing comes into the season with a completely different team. The Wingers last season had four seniors who were in their second year playing for head coach Oliver Simmons, which leaves plenty of room for incoming players this season.
It also means there are lots of spots to fill.
“It's a transition for everyone,” Simmons said of the roster. “Reid (Hartmann) and Mitchell (Seeley) will go from role players to more prominent leadership on the team. Other kids are going from JV minutes, or even lower than that, to get varsity minutes. It's going to be a work in progress.”
Hartmann and Seeley saw considerable varsity minutes last season either playing as starters or the first to come off the bench.
Seniors Eli Boeding, Tyler Rodgers, Aidan Hull and Maurice Williams – Rosebear, junior Christiaan Koehler and sophomore Juju Koehler fill out the rest of the varsity roster.
In the Red Wing Tip Off on Dec. 2 and 3, plenty of others saw the floor during each of the two games. Juniors Jason Diaz, Tyson Friemel and Hayden Plum each came off the bench at varying times. Freshman Calvin Nelson also played a considerable amount of second – half minutes when each of the two games were out of reach or when one of the starters was in foul trouble.
Simmons said the team has overall had a sluggish start to the season. During the first week of practice, Simmons felt there wasn’t enough time with Thanksgiving in between and with at least six players out with the flu at the same time. It made it much harder to bring an inexperienced team up to speed.
Against Big Lake on Saturday, the Wingers were overpowered by the “hectic” defensive pressure and incredible 3 – point shooting. The Hornets won convincingly 72 – 27.
“When you have a team with two kids with varsity experience out of all 16, seven practices aren't enough before we play a team like Big Lake,” Simmons said.
On Friday, the Wingers traded points with East Central but blew the game open as they went on a 14 – 2 run to end the first half. The Wingers made four 3 – pointers in the final minutes to propel them into the half. The Wingers again went on a 17 – 0 in the second half on their way to a 77 – 42 win.
With so many players getting minutes for the first time at the varsity level, Simmons has had ideas of who and where to play them. In the four practices leading up to a Friday night game against Century, he’ll get a better sense of who can step up and who can provide what.
“Anyone that wants it,” Simmons said when asked who is locked in the starting lineup. “Who can play and who we had in mind might be two different things at this point.”
As for upcoming games before the new year, Simmons isn’t too concerned with the outcomes. He said the long – term goal is to bring everyone up to speed and develop the players.
“I'm not worried about wins and losses until we play that first section game,” he said. “We're going to try to win that game. Every practice, every game is practicing for that moment to get better with a young team like this.”
Seeley led the Wingers with 16 points against East Central. Hartmann had 11 points. Juju Koehler and Boeding each had six points to lead the team in the loss to Big Lake.
Schedule
Friday, Dec. 9 – vs Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 – vs Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 – vs Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 – vs Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5 – at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 – vs John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 – at Mankato West, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 – vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 – vs Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26 – at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28 – vs Stewartville, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2 – vs Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 – at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9 – at Kasson – Mantorville, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 – at Mayo, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 – vs Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16 – at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 – vs Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – vs Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27 – at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3 – at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.