Lake City may have allowed more points than it would have liked to in the second half. Yet the offense was moving so quickly and scoring at a rapid pace, it didn’t matter as much.
The Tigers (8-2, 6-2 HVL) burst out of halftime to turn an 11-point lead to at one point a 26-point spread. Most of the offense came from sophomore point guard Hunter Lorenson and senior guard Justin Wohlers.
For Lorenson, it was a career-night in a 74-54 win over the Lourdes Eagles (5-9, 1-6 HVL) Tuesday night.
“(Lorenson) wanted to come back and have a good game,” head coach Greg Berge said. “I give him a lot of credit. He had the look in his eye like he wasn't happy with how he played last game. He responded very well.”
Lorenson admitted he wasn’t happy with his shooting the past couple games. He left little doubt of his ability against the Eagles and had a game where every shot seemed to go in. He shot 11 of 19 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range, and was 4-for-5 at the free-throw line.
Most of his shots came on layups after stripping the ball on the other end of the floor. Other shots came from maneuvering through bodies in the paint for a tough shot or short jumpers.
"My pull-up jumper is probably my best shot right now,” Lorenson said. “I worked on that a lot in the offseason.”
Lorenson added he feels much more engaged with the game when he’s active on both ends of the floor. It’s what he strives for each game. Not that he needs to lead the team in scoring, but to have so many steals and layups helped him stay locked in throughout.
"Steals are a very important part of my game,” Lorenson said. He ended the game with a whopping 10 of the team’s 14 steals. “If you get steals, you have an extra 10 points per game. Not for me, maybe other teammates do too.”
While Lorenson ended with a career-high 27 points, Wohlers ended with 20 points. The two commanded so much attention from the Eagles defense, it left Ryan Heise, Jaden Shones and Zach Dather open.
The Tigers soured ahead in the second half, scoring in transition. Only 5 minutes into the second, the Tigers had outscored the Eagles 21-10.
Lorenson said the Tigers do well when everyone gets involved in the offense. He has capable scorers around him, even when he is the leading scorer.
Jaden Shones made his return to the team recently and filled in for Keegan Ryan, who was not dressed for the game but on the bench. Ryan has been a double-double machine for the Tigers and is the team’s leading rebounder.
Berge said he expects to have Ryan back quickly and adding Shones to the rotation after he missed a lot of the season due to an injury is a great boost to the team’s depth.
“What I like about our team is they all have different skills, and they complement each other very well,” Berge said. “We have a couple kids that slash. We have a couple kids that shoot. When we're playing well together and taking good shots, it can look pretty good. There's been times where we haven't done that and that's part of growing as a team.”
LAKE CITY 74, LOURDES 54
L 19 35 — 54
LC 30 44 — 74
Lourdes 54
Parker Dunham 11, 1 3-pt; Nathan Renier 10; Aidan Jahns 9, 1 3-pt; Dillung Kullang 9, 2 3-pt; Luke Bigler 7, 2 3-pt; Adam Sellner 6, 2 3-pt; Nicholas Bowron 2.
LC 74
Hunter Lorenson 27, 1 3-pt; Justin Wohlers 20, 3 3-pt; Jaden Shone 9; Ryan Heise 9, 2 3-pt; Zach Dather 3, 1 3-pt; Carson Matzke 2; Lee Siewert 2; Trey Meincke 2.
Free throws: L 2-4, LC 11-18.
Three-point goals: L 8, LC 7.
