Exactly 45 minutes after the scheduled start to the game, Lake City and Goodhue finally took the court to begin the boys basketball season due to the junior varsity game needing four overtimes to determine a winner.
The delay didn’t seem to bother the players or the large crowd in attendance as the host Wildcats led early but an elongated scoring drought in the first half allowed Lake City to take the lead for good as the Tigers won 58-46 Friday night.
Sophomores Hunter Lorenson and Keegan Ryan each provided crucial scoring at different moments in the game for the Tigers.
Lorenson was the first player to reach double-digits, doing so with a pair of 3-pointers. He scored 12 of the team’s 26 first-half points. In the second half, Ryan became the beneficiary of open space to shoot, scoring nine points in the second half.
Lorenson finished with a team-high 20 points. Ryan recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, both career highs.
“In a game like this, that was huge,” Lake City head coach Greg Berge said. “Every possession counts in these. It's a tough opener. Couldn't have picked a tougher opener to start the year at Goodhue.”
Pleased with the defense in the first half, Berge said the six players that rotated in, whether they scored or not, each used their length and height to disrupt shots and rebound.
Justin Wohlers wasn’t shy about calling out assignments and passing the ball around. He received some backdoor passes from the post in the later stages of the second half.
He said he was content with the scoring output he had. Even though he had just four points in the first half, he was able to distribute the ball enough to find some other gaps in the defense.
“We didn't have the greatest start. I especially wasn't that hot from 3,” Wohlers said. “They were on me tight and they were leaving Hunter inside. (He) had a really good game to start off the year and Keegan Ryan did too. That opened it up for me at the end of the game to attack. I finally let it come to me.”
For the Wildcats, being on the wrong end of a 15-2 run in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds of the first half hurt their chances to win.
Despite a spectacular second-half performance by Will Opsahl, who scored 19 points in the second half, the Wildcats never recovered.
“We can't have 8-minute scoring droughts against good teams,” Goodhue head coach Matt Halverson said. “You can maybe get away with that against lesser teams.”
Halverson added the team needed to get Dayne Wojcik the ball more often. They will rely on Opsahl to score a lot, but want to incorporate Wojcik much more than they were able to.
“I thought we did not enter the ball to the post as well as we could have,” Halverson said. “When you have a really good player like Dayne, you have to get him the ball. Our wings didn't see him as well as we could have, didn't enter it to him as well as we could have.”
LAKE CITY 58, GOODHUE 46
LC 26 32 — 58
G 15 31 — 46
LC 58
Hunter Lorenson 20, 3 3-pt; Keegan Ryan 16, 2 3-pt; Justin Wohlers 13, 2 3-pt; Ryan Heise 6, 2 3-pt; Carson Matzke 3.
Goodhue 46
Will Opsahl 28, 4 3-pt; Dayne Wojcik 8; Adam Poncelet 7; Tyson Christensen 3.
Free throws: LC 11-14, G 4-7.
Three-point goals: LC 9, G 4.
