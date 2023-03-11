Coming out slightly flat against Lourdes, Lake City was anything but against Cannon Falls. The Tigers scored over 30 points in each half while Hunter Lorenson and Ryan Heise propelled the top-seeded Tigers past No. 4 Cannon Falls in a Section 1AA semifinal at Mayo Auditorium Saturday evening.
One of the big men for the Tigers, the 6’9” senior has made an effort all season to hone in his shooting, especially from the perimeter. Simply put, he’s put in the work and loves to be in the Auditorium.
“It's really been paying off and especially in this court. I love shooting on this court,” Heise said of his 3-point shooting.
Heise said after the game, the team felt they were capable of getting out to a better offensive start. He got the Tigers started with a pair of 3-pointers. At the half, Heise had 14 points, one more than his total for the game against Lourdes.
“We needed to come out right away and that's always one of our keys. Get up by a decent lead,” Heise said. “I think we matched up with (Cannon Falls) better offensively than Lourdes. We had to take advantage of that.”
Although Heise was able to make some long-range shots, the Tigers didn’t really need to make many 3-pointers. Instead, the team wore down the Bombers interior defense. Starting with Jaden Shones on defense, they got steals and picked off passes which turned into transition layups for Lorenson. The Tigers were efficient in getting Lorenson the ball. From there, smooth sailing for the Tigers. While Heise carried the Tigers in the first, Lorenson put on an offensive clinic in the second half.
“He really creates a lot of our offense. He's one of our key players all the time,” Heise said.
Head coach Greg Berge said Lorenson has the competitive edge to want more and take over a half like he did against the Bombers where turnover after turnover ended with a Lorenson layup.
“I love to see guys who put so much time into it get rewarded,” Berge said. “He's battling through a left-hand injury from last week. You wouldn't have known by watching him. He played phenomenal.”
Berge said he saw the Bomber defense seem a bit worn down from having to guard against so many slashes to the basket. It seemed inevitable that the Tigers would take advantage of it.
“You hope that eventually that athleticism wears on a team and fortunately tonight it did,” Berge said.
No matter who the Tigers face next, as long as the team gets out to a few runs per game like they did in the second half and to start the game in the first.
“We had a lull there where they had one of their guards out and they were a little run down, with our pressure we went on a 8-0, 10-0 run. That's the difference in the game,” Berge said. “If we can get one or two of those runs in a game, I think that's when we are at our best.”
Lake City next faces No. 2 PEM in the Section 1AA final at the Mayo Civic Arena Thursday at 8 p.m.
LAKE CITY 69, CANNON FALLS 54
C 29 25 — 54
LC 35 34 — 69
Cannon Falls 54
Aiden Johnson 14; Dylan Banks 13, 1 3-pt; Jaden Winchell 10, 2 3-pt; Bryce Peer 6, 2 3-pt; Tyler Johnston 6; Jack Freeberg 3, 1 3-pt; Jack Meyers 2.
Lake City 69
Hunter Lorenson 25, 1 3-pt; Ryan Heise 18, 4 3-pt; Jaden Shones 13; Keegan Ryan 8; Rylee Fick 2; Lee Siewert 2; Thomas Brand 1.
Free throws: CF 4-7, LC 10-15.
Three-point goals: CF 6, LC 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.