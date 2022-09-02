A lot of what has happened during practices leading up to the first meets is post-race analyzing. The girls on the Red Wing swim team come over and talk about their race with the coaching staff. It becomes an open discourse of what happened and how it could get better.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch saw this a lot in the younger swimmers last year. It was something that happened naturally among many of the younger swimmers last year even though it is a requirement.
Last season, Kyrrah Mullaney, Sarah Kolby, Ari Holzer and Emma Hoppman each competed at the state meet for the first time. Even then, some of the comments they made in their post-state interview was about what they feel they could have done better to improve their time.
It was fun to be there, they said, but it still felt like they wanted more.
“These girls do love to compete, and it's fun for them,” Beuch said. “The effort and the speed is still there. The way we approach it is different. Now, it's realigning our goals. Yes, it's fun but we're here to compete.”
Beuch added, “The girls are so motivated. They know what their goals are, and they know what it takes to get there. Normally we would focus on the section meet. That's still our meet. I think this year, we know section finals are important, but we're looking more toward state now.”
Ready to get back to state to compete once more, Beuch fully expects that to happen for not just those that made it last year, but others to qualify as well. Looking through the percentages to help cut down strokes or push off the wall quicker, every technical aspect is covered. Many on the team have been weight training in the summer and the ones that didn’t are joining those that did in the weight room multiple times per week.
Kolby, a junior, returns to swim the 500-yard freestyle after swimming it three times leading up to state. Overall she’s proven to be an excellent freestyle swimmer, which means she’ll likely swim in the two freestyle relay events.Eighth grader Eva Wardle joins her in the 500. Mullaney, a junior, and senior Sophie Carlson lead the breaststroke group. Holzer, another in the strong junior class, has expressed interest in continuing to master the 200 IM, while fellow junior Hoppman makes her return in the backstroke.
As for the relay events, Beuch said the massive switch in what to focus on ahead of last year’s section meet ended up paying off. In previous years, the medley relay was the marquee event. It was the first one to set the tone for the rest of the meet. This season, not so much.
“There was a lot of pressure on the established relays,” Beuch said. “Every event we went into, the other teams knew how good we were in that specific event and that there was always pressure to compete well. We don't really have that this year because of the audible we threw last year. It gives us some freedom to explore and experiment (with the relay groups).”
Thursday
In the first meet of the season, the Wingers lost to Northfield 98-86 Thursday evening.
Emma Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Sarah Kolby and Kyrrah Mullaney came in second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 1.11 seconds.
Carlson later swam in the 200 IM and took second with a time of 2:32.63 and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.26). Hoppman won the 50 freestyle in 26.57 and was third in the 100 backstroke (1:07.33). Kolby finished in third in the 100 butterfly (1:09.33).
Mullaney, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Hoppman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.17. Nora Tift, Audrey Larson, Isabella Harding and Lane swam the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:16.34.
Individually, Annika Wardle swam second in the 200 freestyle (2:23.33). Lane took second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.96. Eva Wardle ended in fourth place in the 500 freestyle (6:02.02).
Kendra Carlisle won diving with a score of 129.25. Kylie Moffett wasn’t too far behind Carlisle, finishing third with a 124.80.
Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 8 – at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 – at Oak Grove, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 – vs Tri-City United, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 – vs Albert Lea, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 – at Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 – vs Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1 – at Austin invite, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6 – at Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13 – vs Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 – at Section True Team (New Prague), 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 17 – at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28 – at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Northfield), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Northfield), 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.