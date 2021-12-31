Mankato East briefly led in the second half, but in the final 3 minutes had trouble scoring. Feeling forced to foul, Red Wing made the necessary shots from the free-throw line to close out a 76-62 win on Thursday.
It was the first game in nine days for the Wingers who last played on Dec. 21 against Winona. Since opening with the Red Wing Tip Off, the Wingers played their fourth game in the last 23 days.
Head coach Oliver Simmons said the break was good for the team. The intensity in practices was made higher by the intersquad challenges they played.
"We made drills competitive. We had winners and losers," head coach Oliver Simmons said. "We'll just continue that after a long weekend off. They needed that Christmas break; they need the New Year's break because we're going into a long stretch of basketball."
Despite the long break, the Wingers came out with its best collective interior game. Denval Atkinson and Andrew Ball muscled their way through the East defense and grabbed most of the defensive rebounds.
Simmons said Ball is figuring out how to maneuver in the post with more authority.
"He was in there playing physical and strong," Simmons said. "I think tonight he realized 'I'm probably one of the strongest guys in the Big 9. It's time to start showing that.' And he did."
The Wingers had a 66-61 lead with 1 minute, 54 seconds left. Mankato East got fouled on a missed 3-point attempt. East made 1 of 3 shots. Atkinson grabbed a tipped ball on the next East possession and finished with a dunk on the other end to put the Wingers up 68-62. Four made free throws by Buck and another two by Ball increased the Winger lead to 12 points.
Red Wing (3-3) has a busier upcoming schedule. The Wingers travel to Mayo on Tuesday, return home to face Faribault on Thursday, then back out to Rochester to take on Century on Saturday.
