Playing in front of both of her older sisters Lexie and Sydney, Kendyl Lodermeier had her best game of the season. The Goodhue sophomore played above her years.
Kendyl was there to watch her sisters go to state. Having learned a lot from watching in the stands with her dad, she and her sister Makenzie are now headed to state.
“It's very different for me watching them play at this level to now where (my sister Makenzie and I) are playing at this level and they are in the stands watching us,” Kendyl said. “I loved sitting by my dad at games because he's always pointing out different things during the game. Pointing it out to me so I can learn from it by seeing it happen, then take it and use it on the court.”
Lodermeier aided first-seeded Goodhue as they go back to the state tournament, emphatically defeating No. 3-seeded Caledonia 78-58 Friday night at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Kendyl scored nine points in the first half and was involved in many of the team’s offensive rebounds. She then added 10 points in the second half, showing a little of everything; playing in the post and handling the ball around the perimeter. She was everywhere.
“Nothing about her seems like a sophomore. She's talkative in the huddles. She's a great presence,” said head coach Josh Wieme.
She said after the game she’s been working hard on developing her all-around game. Part of that involves remaining confident in her shooting. She’s continued to work hard on her footwork and a quicker release. Perhaps the biggest part of her development is her family’s positive feedback-first approach.
“Sometimes, it's hard for myself but it helps a lot when my family is my support system and offers encouraging words,” Kendyl said on remaining positive during games. “Then I'm able to look at the good things and work on the bad things.”
It was her play after senior teammate Tori Miller fouled out that especially stood out. Kendyl was involved physically to get defensive rebounds. Bottom line, she was engaged all game long.
“She defended very well. She was defending (Josie) Foster, who was their biggest threat to us. She was doing the most damage,” Wieme said. “Kendyl as the game went on defended her better and better. She showed all her skillset tonight.”
The last time Goodhue made the state tournament was in the 2018-19 school year. Since that appearance, one in which they finished in second place, the Wildcats have lost to two of their biggest rivals. In 2019-20, Lourdes defeated the Wildcats in the section final. The following two years, the Wildcats had their season end with losses to Lake City; one in the section final and the other in the section final.
Goodhue got out to a roaring start offensively. It was in the second half that the Wildcats finally got some separation and left little doubt. Caledonia made just three field goals in the first 7 minutes of the second half as the Wildcats brought full-court pressure. When they did get a shot off, most were heavily contested or shot quickly.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats got out to a 20-point lead after leading by 12 at the half. They maintained that lead the rest of the game.
After the first, the feeling was Goodhue had one its best offensive halves. The same could be said of the second. Putting together two excellent offensive halves hadn’t happened yet in the section tournament.
The outside shooting from the entire lineup and the offensive rebounding in the second half was some of the best the Wildcats have had together in a game all season.
“That was the challenge up 12 at the half. That's a good spot to be in but it's not over,” Wieme said. “Our kids came out and made a statement that they were going to push that lead, that they were going to maintain control of the game. They just put a stranglehold on that game, and they weren't going to let Caledonia back in it.”
The Class AA state tournament begins Wednesday with quarterfinals at the U of M campus.
GOODHUE 78, CALEDONIA 58
C 31 27 — 58
G 43 35 — 78
Caledonia 58
Josie Foster 12; Alexis Schroeder 11, 3 3-pt; Aubrie Klug 9, 1 3-pt; Paige Klug 7, 1 3-pt; Jovial King 8; Isabelle Schultz 4; Jessica Morrow 4; Ava Privet 3, 1 3-pt; Arianna Tostenson 2; Regan King 2.
Goodhue 78
Elisabeth Gadient 26, 4 3-pt; Kendyl Lodermeier 19, 2 3-pt; Melanie Beck 10, 2 3-pt; Tori Miller 7; Jada Scheele 5; Ava Wallaker 3, 1 3-pt; Mackenzie Lodermeier 3, 1 3-pt; Natalie Thomforde 2; Brooke Ryan 2; Jordyn Lantis 1.
Free throws: C 4-7, G 18-32.
Three-point goals: C 6, G 10.
