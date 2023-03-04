Among many things to be proud of after wrestling in the final match at the state tournament, Kaleb Lochner said it was the amount of wrestlers from the team that made it that stood out. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior loved having so many teammates to share the state experience with and enjoyed watching them have a bit of success.
“We took seven guys up this year where most years I've been with the team it's three or four,” he said. “It's a big jump. We all came here, had a good time and got after it. We all got so much better as a team.”
Almost immediately after gathering his things from the player’s locker room, Lochner was looking to find the fastest way to get to his teammates to watch the remainder of the tournament.
“I think we're really close. Probably, one of the closest teams in the state,” he said. “Makes it a lot more enjoyable to go out and compete.”
Lochner won his third-place match over Luke Swanson of Kasson-Mantorville at 152 pounds in the Class AA tournament at the Xcel Energy Center Saturday afternoon.
Not only was a clutch win for Lochner with two points late in overtime, he was to finally get a win against a familiar opponent.
“I was looking forward to the match because it's been close every time,” Lochner said. “I've come out on the worse end more often and just wanted to close that gap, end on a win to someone I've lost to two or three times.”
Lochner and Swanson traded single points on an escape for each. Still tied 1-1, the two went into overtime which solved nothing. In double overtime, Swanson was able to get an escape and a 2-1 lead with 9 seconds left in the first of two 30-second extra periods.
Trailing again by one point, Lochner said he knew the winner would be the first to get a two-point play of some kind.
“I knew I had to get a takedown or make something happen because it was going to come down to the last criteria,” Lochner said. “He's a very good bottom wrestler so the odds were not in my favor, I really wanted to go for that takedown. Gave me some extra energy to get it done.”
His late reversal with 3 seconds remaining in the second of two 30-second periods was enough to snag a win and third-place medal. He accomplished one of his goals; make it on the podium. In his third state appearance, Lochner was one win shy of receiving a medal.
Cougar teammate Jack Krier was able to also reach the podium. The junior got back to his dominant ways in the fifth-place match, defeating Jacob Luebke of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton by major decision 13-1.
For Krier, he has now finished in the top 6 in each of his three appearances at the state tournament. Lochner and Krier earned All-State honors.
Elsewhere on the second of the two-day tournament, the entire girls brackets were completed. Expanded brackets to include more girls in each weight class meant more matches for each participant. Lake City had two girls wrestle at state; senior Emma Hofschulte and sophomore Ericka Hansen.
Hofschulte earned sixth place in her first appearance at the state tournament. She lost her first match to eventual champion at 145 pounds, Skyler Little Soldier of Hastings in the first round by fall. Hofschulte came back strong to win her next match in consolation by fall over Hannah Kvant of St. Michael-Albertville. She lost in the fifth-place match by fall to Alaina Franco of Centennial. The Tiger senior ended her season with a 20-9 record.
Hansen (152) lost in the first round by fall to eventual state champion Sarah Pulk of Badger-GB-MR and again in the second round by fall to Nas’Jarae White of Forest Lake. The sophomore put together a 19-8 record for the Tigers.
Results
113 pounds, Class AA: Noah Schaefer (Z-M) lost by decision to Logan Schwanz (Hutchinson), 4-0. Won by decision over Isaiah Nelson (New London-Spicer), 4-1. Lost by decision to Jackson Refsnider (Totino-Grace), 6-0.
126AA: Jack Krier (Z-M) Won by decision over Mason McGrane (Alexandria), 12-6. Won by major decision over Dutch Hedblom (Rock Ridge), 16-3. Lost by decision to Kaden Nicolas (Becker), 4-1. Won by major decision over Jacob Luebke (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton), 13-1.
132AA: Lucas Schiell (Z-M) Won by decision over Jose De Los Santos (Sauk Centre-Melrose), 9-4. Lost by tech fall to Tyler Wells (Princeton). Won by decision over Cole Frank (Tri-City United), 5-0. Lost by decision to Nick Korman (Albert Lea), 1-0.
145AA: Laiken Copeman (Z-M) Won by decision over Kenny Erickson (Aitkin), 3-2. Lost by fall to Blaze Nelson (Alexandria), 1:22. Won by decision over Derrick Dohmen (Simley), 8-6. Lost by decision to Tyson Ullyott (Detroit Lakes), 4-1.
152AA: Kaleb Lochner (Z-M) Won by fall over Avery Nelson (Mora), 3:17. Lost by decision to Cash Raymond (Simley), 7-2. Won by decision over Tremayne Graham (Minneapolis Edison), 10-2. Won by decision over Cael Olson (Delano), 7-1. Won by 3-2 decision over Luke Swanson (Kasson-Mantorville), 3-2 2OT.
182AA: Ryan Lexvold (Z-M) Won by major decision over Nate Odren (Minneapolis South), 10-2. Lost by decision to Caden O’Malley (Tri-City United), 7-0. Lost by decision to Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi), 4-3.
220AA: Wyatt Mulder (Z-M) Lost by fall to Ian Larrabee (Hibbing), 1:10.
126A: JJ Bien (Goodhue )Lost by decision to Devin Carter (TMBWWG), 6-4. Won by decision over Peyton Gillund (Minneota), 7-2. Lost by decision to Tommy Elwood (Medford), 7-2.
145 Girls: Emma Hofschulte (Lake City) lost by fall to Skyler Little Soldier (Hastings), 1:25. Won by fall over Hannah Kvant (St. Michael-Albertville), 4:35. Lost by fall to Alaina Franco (Centennial), 0:21.
152 Girls: Ericka Hanson (Lake City) lost by fall to Sarah Pulk (Badger-BG-MR), 1:40. Lost by fall to Nas’Jarae White (Forest Lake), 2:49.
