Three golfers recorded a hole-in-one at Mississippi National Golf Links in a four-day period.
Brian Davis of Sartell, Minn. aced the par-3 sixth hole on the Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 23. Davis used a pitching wedge on the 135-yard hole.
Jeff Sutherland of Goodhue hit his on the same 135-yard par-3 sixth hole on the Highlands course on Friday, Sept. 24. Sutherland used a 9-iron.
A third ace in four days on the Highlands came from Mark Kalmes of Rochester. Kalmes' 9-iron carried the 135-yard par-3 fourth hole on Monday, Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.