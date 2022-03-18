A local biathlon club, Bluff Country Biathlon, has been building its proficiency in the last few years. The club has been in existence for the last three years and a development from the nordic ski team turned into a year-round team involved with Minnesota and United States Biathlon.
Now the team will compete at the United States Biathlon National Championships in Lake Placid, New York. The four athletes will compete in sprint, pursuit and relay races occurring between March 23-27.
It is a first for the newly formed team as all four athletes – Audrey LaHammer, Devin Klatt, Eric Anderson, Jack Cashman – will compete at the national level. LaHammer was the first to represent the team nationally in December at the Youth and Junior World Championship Team Trials in Utah.
“These athletes have put in the hard work in starting last spring, continuing through the summer and fall and are seeing the positive results of their hard work,” head coach Holly Hanson said in a press release. “I look forward to their performance on the national level, as this is just another important part of the development process.”
The National Championships at Lake Placid conclude the winter season for the team. Next is the summer season that begins with a weeklong camp in June at Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The summer season features roller ski-based races in the Twin Cities and ends with a national championship in August.
More information on the races in Lake Placid can be found at mtvanhoevenberg.com.
