The Red Wing girls’ swim and dive team beat Albert Lea 99-75 Thursday night. In doing so, the Wingers switched up a lot of the events for the swimmers.
“We put Kyrrah Mullaney in the 100 breaststroke and she blew us away with an impressive (race),” said Mikayla Beuch. “As a new athlete on the team, she has shown us how valuable she can be in multiple disciplines.”
Emma Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson and Teegan Beyers won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 3.04 seconds. Later in the 400 freestyle relay, Sophie Carlson, Nora Tift, Ari Holzer and Sarah Kolby finished with the fastest time (4:14.21).
Hoppman, Kennedy Carlson, Greta Lane and Beyers won the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.95).
Hoppman later won the 50 freestyle in 26.67 seconds and swam the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:07.01).
Beyers, normally a sprint swimmer, won the 500 freestyle in 5:50.63, almost 20 seconds ahead of second place. She also swam the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.03). Mullaney was right behind her with a time of 1:19.43.
Isabella Harding won the 200 IM with a time of 2:45.08 and the 100 butterfly in 1:15.59.
In diving, Payten Jaynes took second with a score of 138.60. Teammate Kylie Moffett came in third with a score of 111.65.
“Payten Jaynes had an impressive showing in diving. She secured second place with a new personal best score,” Beuch said. “She has been setting a great meet standard for the other divers and her confidence on the board has soared over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.