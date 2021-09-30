Competing at Clifton Highlands Golf Course in Prescott, the Ellsworth girls’ golf team had their season come to end Wednesday. The Panthers collectively shot a team score of 436. They finished in sixth place out of 10 teams in a WIAA Division 2 Regional.
Kayley Bayer, Katie Gillespie and Shelby Lawler each played well on the front 9, each shooting around 50. Lawler ended her round with a 104 to earn 20th place. Gillespie and Bayer each had a 107, tying each other for 24th. Aaliyah Huppert finished with a 118. Gabby McChane scored nine strokes better on the back 9 to finish with a 133.
Lawler advanced to the Sectional at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond, WI., as an individual qualifier. The Division 2 Sectional is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
