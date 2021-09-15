Playing one of the better possession teams all season, Red Wing made adjustments at the half that gave them more scoring opportunities throughout the second half. Winona held the Wingers off the board to escape with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.
“Last 10 minutes we had a good string of chances literally up until the last second, but weren't able to finish,” said head coach Taylor Becker.
The only goal of the game came 11 minutes into the first when a Winona attacker beat the Winger defense one-on-one.
Red Wing returns home Thursday to face Mayo. The Wingers will also honor their six seniors that night.
