Casey Larson was a one-man scoring machine for the Red Wing boys hockey team Thursday. The senior scored five times to lead the Wingers to a 6-2 win over Simley.
Larson scored each of the two goals in the first period to give the Wingers a 2-0 lead. Simley answered in second but nearly a minute later, Larson recorded the hat trick while on the power play.
Larson tallied his fourth goal of the game at 5 minutes, 3 seconds of the third to give the Wingers a 4-1 lead.
After a Simley goal in the third, the Wingers scored twice in the final 3 minutes of the game. Charlie Peterson scored on the power play and Larson scored his fifth of the game, also on the power play.
Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers stopped 24 of 26 shots.
Red Wing (2-1) next travels to Northfield on Tuesday.
