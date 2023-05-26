Red Wing competed in the Big 9 championships Thursday at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Several placed in the top five while Thomas Lamkin kept up his talented performance in the 100-meter. Lamkin won the event in 10.94 seconds to claim a conference title. He finished second in the 200 with a time of 22.34.
Aaron Freier was fourth in the 800 (2:00.14) and Jed Heineman ended in sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-10.
For the girls, Emma Hoppman finished seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:02.07. Morgan Hanlin was fifth in the long jump (17-00.75) and 10th in the triple jump (32-2.25). Anna Stockton took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.70. She led off the 4x200 relay that finished fourth (1:48.69) along with Mattea Stockton, Hoppman and Hanlin. Nora Hanson ran the 1,600 in 5.25.66 to take fifth place.
The girls team ended in 11th place, while the boys were in 10th. Mankato East won on the girls side and Owatonna earned the boys title.
Red Wing next competes in the Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South. The two-day event begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. and concludes Saturday at the same time.
The following are results from the Big 9 championships with first place and Red Wing finishers listed.
Boys
100: 1, Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing, 10.94.
200: 1, Aaron Stewart, Mankato East, 22.03; 2, Lamkin, 22.34.
400: 1, Brayden Draheim, Winona, 49.61; 12, Jed Heineman, 52.77; 20, Eli Freier, 54.33; 30, Braden Lovett, 57.34.
800: 1, Nicholas Brauer, Mankato East, 1:58.26; 4, Aaron Freier, 2:00.14; 30, Brice Neeser, 2:18.41; 34, Eli Hanlin, 2:29.37.
1600: 1, Ryan Gwaltney, Mayo, 4:21.28; 24, Isaiah Ricks, 4:58.03; 35, Luke Evans, 5:29.73; 36, Hanlin, 5:30.74.
3200: 1, Jack Sorenson, Owatonna, 9:46.64; 20, Rylan Bennyhoff, 10:55.44.
110 hurdles: 1, Carter Holcomb, Mayo, 14.94; 17, Jacob Hoover, 17.80; 25, Brock Kajewski, 19.06; 26, Liam Stockton, 19.26.
300 hurdles: 1, Seth Johnson, Owatonna, 40.07; 23, Kajewski, 45.77; 29, Hoover, 47.55; 31, Stockton, 52.36.
4x100: 1, Mankato West, 43.31; 10, Red Wing (Hunter Greeley, Jason Neuffer, Kaleb Hove, Angelo Gulotta), 45.89.
4x200: 1, Owatonna, 1:29.00; Red Wing (Brandon Hudson, Lamkin, Heineman, Kraig Burnell), DQ.
4x400: 1, Century, 3:27.37; Red Wing (Heineman, Aaron Freier, Eli Freier, Greeley), 3:43.41.
4x800: 1, Mankato East, 7:57.63; 10, Red Wing (Bennyhoff, Ricks, Lovett, Neeser), 9:21.68.
High jump: 1, Adam Myren, Mayo, 6-04; 6, Heineman, 5-10.
Long jump: 1, Justin Gleason, Owatonna, 23-07; 17, Issac Wiles, 18-9.75; 25, Oliver Jensen, 17-10.75.
Triple jump: 1, Justin Gleason, Owatonna, 42-6.25; 28, Kajewski, 33-9.5; 30, Stockton, 31-10.25.
Discus: 1, Trever Schirmer, Owatonna, 160-10; 14, Rhowan Smith, 122-10; 21, Chase Prall, 110-10.
Shot put: 1, Trever Schirmer, Owatonna, 54-1.5; 27, Aidan Diaz, 39-9.75; 31, Prall, 35-3.25.
Girls
100: 1, Alana Acker, John Marshall, 12.75.
200: 1, Adriana Brenengen, Winona, 25.89.
400: 1, Sophia Comfere, 58.31, Century, 58.31; 7, Emma Hoppman, 1:02.07; 20, Camryn Ball, 1:08.72; 25, Alexa Guetzlaff, 1:09.82.
800: 1, Carsyn Brady, Owatonna, 2:17.92; 19, Nora Hanson, 2:33.95; 27, Elaina Borgschatz, 2:40.77; 29, Bryn Guse, 2:48.37.
1600: 1, Addison Peed, Mankato East, 5:17.69; 5, Nora Hanson, 5:25.66; 13, Borgschatz, 5:52.67; 22, Emme Hattemer, 6:10.24.
3200: 1, Abigail Tri, John Marshall, 11:30.52.
100 hurdles: 1, Hannah Hanson, Mayo, 14.73; 11, Anna Stockton, 17.17; 13, Morgan Hanlin, 17.30; 18, Mattea Stockton, 17.59.
300 hurdles: 1, Hannah Hanson, Mayo, 46.29; 4, Anna Stockton, 48.70; 17, Mattea Stockton, 51.25.
4x100: 1, Century, 48.88; 10, Red Wing (Finley Kamps, Addison Hoppman, Morgen Knowlton, Emilee Korder), 55.16.
4x200: 1, Mankato West, 1:46.47; 4, Red Wing (Anna Stockton, Mattea Stockton, Hanlin, Emma Hoppman), 1:48.69.
4x400: 1, Mayo, 4:00.47; 11, Red Wing (Guse, Natalie Hanson, Sophia Carlson, Nora Hanson), 4:43.43.
4x800: 1, Mankato East, 9:31.62; 10, Red Wing (Sophia Carlson, Guse, Natalie Hanson, Emme Hattemer), 11:14.92.
High jump: 1, Olivia Walsh, Austin, 5-02; 15, Guse, 4-08; 21, Natalie Hanson, 4-08; 28, Alyssa Rippentrop, 4-04.
Long jump: 1,Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 18-2.5; 5, Hanlin, 17-00.75; 14, Anna Stockton, 15-8.25.
Triple jump: 1, Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 36.05; 10, Hanlin, 32-2.25; 20, Mattea Stockton, 29-9.75.
Discus: 1, Elise Jesen, 137-0; 25, Kendra Neeser, 80-05; 31, Mariana Martin, 69-05.
Shot put: 1, Shay Berlin-Burns, Winona, 37-1.5; 29, Neeser, 26-1; 32, Martin, 23-8.25.
