The most exciting 11 seconds of any track and field meet is watching Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin run the 100-meter dash, according to his teammates. He’s already broken the school record twice this season in the event and broke the school record in the 200 as well. Everyone gravitates to the track to see him run.
Lamkin dropped .43 seconds from his time in the 200 at the Section 1AA True Team meet on May 9 to finish the 200 at the Section 1AA meet Saturday, June 3. He blew past the competition coming out of the turn and finished in first place with a new school record time of 21.54 seconds and qualified for the state meet.
The previous school record was 22.24, set in 1955. Lamkin’s time also tied Mankato East’s Aaron Stewart's 21.54 mark set one day earlier at the Section 2AA meet for the fastest time in the event in the entire state for the current season.
After coming around the turn and into the straightaway with 100 meters left, Lamkin said he focused on his form. It’s something as a sprinter might not be as important, but practicing what is preached upon to the long-distance runners on maintaining a head-up, arms pumping approach helped him maintain his speed to the finish line.
Lamkin’s record in the 200 was his second such performance of the day. Earlier in the meet, he ran second in the 4x100 relay with Hunter Greeley, Jed Heineman and Kraig Burnell. The Winger relay ran the event in 43.07 to finish in second place to qualify for the state meet.
It set a new school record.
Before the meet, Lamkin and head coach Tony Casci were discussing what time the relay might get. Lamkin declared they would reach or surpass 43 seconds.
“I told him we'd get a 43-flat. We got a 43.07. That's close enough, I think,” Lamkin said. “I really believe this relay is going to explode past everyone's expectations. We're kind of under-the-radar. We all have to be set on winning the race and I think we did that today.”
Lamkin has transformed into one of the recognizable names in boys sprinting. After a year in which he ran little due to a hamstring injury, he’s run with a tremendous amount of confidence. Not in a brash, cocky way. Instead, it’s a firm belief in himself that he’s going to outrun everyone around him.
“I wasn't actively going (after records) until the Hamline Meet,” he said. “It kept snowballing. It changed the way I thought about my track season completely. Other than, I just wanted to see what I could do because I was mostly injured last year. Everything has just changed.”
He sprinted to a first-place finish in the 100 in 10.83 and will run it again in the state meet.
Joining Lamkin in the 200 at the state meet is senior teammate and finisher in the 4x100, Burnell. Despite finishing in third place - only the top two in each event automatically qualify - his time in the 200 was .01 seconds better than the state standard of 22.44 in the event.
“I'm so proud of that,” Lamkin said of Burnell’s result in the 200. “I can't believe I get to run with him again, especially because he's a senior.”
Stockton sisters go head-to-head
Up to the finals on Saturday, seventh-grader Anna Stockton hadn’t broken the 48-second mark in the 300 hurdles, had only run the 100 hurdles in under 17 seconds once and had run the 4x200 relay under 1:50.0 just once.
She accomplished all of it one day. Stockton ran the 300 hurdles in 47.49, a new PR and the 50th fastest time of any girls runner in the event this season. She set another PR in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.63. Running lead in the 4x200 relay, Stockton helped start what turned into a second-place finish and time of 1:47.24.
Stockton finished in second in the 300 hurdles and will compete at state in that event as well. Quite impressive for her first year. Simply put, she didn’t think much of this was possible two months ago.
“I knew she could (do it),” said Mattea Stockton.
“I think it's been our dad coaching us,” Anna said on what she feels had made it possible to achieve PRs in two events and qualify for the state meet in one.
Anna and Mattea said the help of JP Stockton has greatly improved the way they run the hurdle events. They’ve run longer distances, 400 to 500 meters at a time and have been pushed to perfect their form over the hurdles. Running longer distances then the race requires plus the explosiveness over the hurdles finally came together in the 300 hurdles for Anna.
The two joked that they might get disqualified for touching each other off the blocks in the 100 hurdles.
“I told her not to hit me,” Anna said.
“I thought we were going to slap each other's hands as we were going over the hurdles,” Mattea said.
Anna, Mattea along with Morgan Hanlin and Emma Hoppman made up the 4x200 relay that will compete at the state meet. Anna felt the handoffs were some of the best they’ve had. It translated into a season-best time for the group. The two lobbied with coaches to get their relay order, one in which involves Anna handing off to Mattea.
Freier tries a new event
Running in the 800 last year at state, Aaron Freier will do so again this year after finishing second to Dante Juberian of Tri-City United. He finished the race in 2:00.46, close to his season-best time of 2:00.14.
From his prelim time on Thursday to the finals race Saturday, however, Freier ran the event 4 seconds faster. Similar to last year, he’s feeling good about his progression and how much time he’s improving on.
“I didn't come away with a win in any of them,” Freier said. “Dante has a brutal kick and he out-kicked me in both events. He's a good dude. We've chatted quite a bit and I’m happy for him to get the wins. Simply qualifying in both events and to come back in the 800 to run the time I did, even though it wasn't as fast as last year. I don't think I would have done that without running the mile.”
Earlier in the day, Freier ran in the 1,600. It’s an event he’s run just three times this season. Freier first ran the 1,600 in the Big 9 Tri at Red Wing in April. He ran it again at the Section 1AA True Team meet and then for a third time Saturday.
“I did not think I was going to run in this event until last Friday. I'm glad I did it,” Freier said.
So far so good. There’s little to complain about as far as the results when he finished second in the finals with a time of 4:31.21. He’ll compete in the state meet in two events, one he’s very familiar with and one that has sparked some excitement.
Having a new event to learn the strategy of and running some decent times gave Freier the thought of continuing to see what was possible.
“The 800 is very strategic and can happen really quick. In the mile, it's also strategic but can happen over a longer span,” he said. “I'm definitely enjoying and having fun learning how to play that game.”
When asked about the talent of the team and with how many athletes qualified for the state meet, the Red Wing senior agreed it’s been the most successful season in a while.
“Certainly this is the best team we've had in four years,” he said. “We're absolutely crushing it and everyone is committed to the team. It's starting to feel like other people are relying on them, which is ultimately what you want because there are a lot of people counting on you. There's a lot of talent and a lot of hard work that's going on. I think we're going to keep getting better, I don't think this is one of those year's we're really good and next year is nothing.”
Saturday results
Competing Saturday but not qualifying for the state meet include the following.
Boys 400: 4, Jed Heineman, 51.90.
1600: 11, Isaiah Ricks, 4:49.59; 22, Rylan Bennyhoff, 5:03.24.
4x200: 8, Red Wing (Brandon Hudson, Issac Wiles, Kaleb Hove, Angelo Gulotta), 1:36.32.
4x400: 6, Red Wing (Jed Heineman, Aaron Freier, Eli Freier, Kraig Burnell), 3:34.71.
4x800: 8, Red Wing (Brice Neeser, Brandon Lovett, Luke Evans, Eli Hanlin), 9:29.32.
High jump: 6, Jed Heineman, 6-00.
Long jump: 3, Hunter Greeley, 20-06; 27, Oliver Jensen, 17-03; 30, Issac Wiles, 16-07.25.
Discus: 23, Aidan Diaz 98-07; Rhowan Smith, foul.
Girls 200: 4, Emma Hoppman, 26.79; 6, Morgan Hanlin, 27.21.
400: 4, Emma Hoppman, 1:00.97.
1600: 4, Nora Hanson, 5:36.39; 15, Elaina Borgschatz, 6:00.99; 16, Emme Hattemer, 6:01.65.
100 hurdles: 5, Anna Stockton, 16.63; 7, Mattea Stockton, 17.01.
4x400: 9, Red Wing (Emme Hattemer, Camryn Ball, Elaina Borgschatz, Natalie Hanson), 4:31.37.
Shot put: 28, Mariana Martin, 24-07.
Thursday finals
On the first day of two days of the Section 1AA meet in Lakeville, Red Wing freshman Nora Hanson once again qualified for the state meet in the 3,200-meter race.
She finished second to Winona’s Kiley Pollock.
Hanson ran the race in 12:09.81 and was ahead of third place by 10 seconds.
Not qualifying for state but running in the boys 3,200 was Rylan Bennyhoff and Isaiah Ricks. Bennyhoff ran the race in 10:48.43 to take 10th place, while Ricks ran it in 10:55.10 and in 14th.
Chase Prall (36-00.50) and Rhowan Smith (34-11.50) competed in the shot put finals, finishing 24th and 25th respectively.
Hunter Greeley placed fifth in the triple jump finals, Greeley achieved a personal best with a distance of 40-08.25. Liam Stockton was 22nd in the triple jump (32-04.50).
Morgan Hanlin was in a tie for fourth place in the girls long jump finals with a 16-03.75. Anna Stockton came in 11th with a personal best 15-09.
Kendra Neeser and Mariana Martin were in the discus finals. Neeser took 17th with a top throw of 79-11 while Martin was 30th with a distance of 54-10.
Natalie Hanson finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-00. Bryn Guse was 16th with a 4-08 and Alyssa Rippentrop was in 18th with a 4-06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.