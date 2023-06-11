Arms pumping, legs churning off the blocks. Thomas Lamkin knew within the first 40 meters he had a decent lead. Leaning across the finish line, the Red Wing senior let out an exclamatory yell.
Plenty of friends, teammates and a big group of family members cheered as the PA announcer read aloud Lamkin’s victory in the 100-meter at the Class AA state meet Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. His time, a new PR and Red Wing record of 10.65 seconds. Lamkin raised a fist as he walked off the track a Class AA state champion.
“That's just all my efforts coming out in an expressive way like, 'yes, we got it,'” Lamkin said.
Still excited by the win well after the meet had ended, Lamkin said he couldn’t quite put into words how it felt. He also couldn’t stop smiling when recounting how it felt to get a lead in the 100 and know he was going to win in the final 20 to 30 meters.
In his preliminary race on Friday, Lamkin reached a time of 10.71. He held the fastest qualifying time of any finalist in the event. He knew then, there was a strong likelihood of him winning and reaching the top of the podium.
Afterall, he said to the coaches he would win.
“I always proclaim things because the way I see it is you have to chase after the words,” Lamkin said. “Word travels faster and you have to live up to the words that you're going to say.”
In finishing the 100 in 10.65, Lamkin established the second fastest time in the event in the state for the 2023 season at the time. His time was bested by four runners in the Class AAA finals later in the day and a runner from Wayzata in early May. Still a top 7 time in the event in the state for the season.
Racing against Monte Gillman of Dassel-Cokato in the 100 and Aaron Stewart of Mankato East in the 200 was something he looked forward to. Lamkin wanted to see what racing two of the best sprinters in Class AA was like and how he compared to them.
“I didn't really know who he was before the state meet. Got to know him over these two days,” Lamkin said. He added the comparable times he had with Gillman in the 100 was a motivating factor to do well. “He was the guy I wanted to race.”
In the 200, Lamkin again had a supremely good start off the blocks. He led the race through the turn and with about 90 meters to go still had a lead. Shortly after coming out of the turn, he felt a sting in his hamstring and lost all speed.
Lamkin pushed himself. He kept on running but staggered across the finish line in obvious discomfort. Despite pulling up, he still ran the race in 22.67 to earn ninth place.
Had it not been for the injury, Lamkin appeared headed for new PR under 21.50 and another first-place medal. He took a long time in the awards and medical tent after standing on the podium to gather himself.
He admitted it was a defeating feeling. Knowing he had a decent lead but couldn’t continue because his body wouldn’t let him. No outside force like another runner or anything outside of his control prevented him from winning. Lamkin said it was his actions that led to a strained hamstring.
“If I have the lead, I can still manage something,” he said on continuing toward the finish line with an injury. “It was sad. It's ok though. People can say it's unfortunate, but I see it as a lesson to take care of your body properly, know what to do before. Make sure you're doing everything right because you can put yourself in a position to be unfortunate if you aren't warming up properly, aren't hydrating well enough.”
Recounting all he did to warm up prior to the 200, Lamkin said some of the stretching was too frequent and too intense, which he could have scaled back.
Lamkin’s other event was the 4x100 relay. Hunter Greeley, Jed Heineman and Kraig Burnell teamed up to run the preliminary race on Friday in 42.58, a season-best. The four ran the finals race in 43.06 for fifth place.
