Lake City improved to 4-0 after defeating LARP 36-33, then Cannon Falls 46-24 Thursday evening.
The Eagles led 23-3 after Eli Jensen earned a win by major decision at 138 pounds.
The Tigers went on a run after that. Tanner Laska won by a 5-2 decision. Aaron Meincke won by forfeit. Tiger Luke Becker pinned Aaron Prinsen in 4 minutes, 50 seconds, then Jon Harvey pinned Brennan Corcoran in 1:51.
The Tigers led 24-23 after Harvey's win at 170 pounds.
Sam Nutt (195) and Max Balow (285) each won by major decision as the Tigers edged LARP in the first of two duals.
Against Cannon Falls. the Tigers led early but Cannon Falls got close after Tristan Zingler won by fall at at 182 to cut Lake City's lead to 28-24.
Nutt (195), Jonas Miller (220) each won by fall for the Tigers and Max Balow (285) won by forfeit to secure the win.
