Lake City came on top in the third round of HVL conference play Tuesday at Pine Island Golf Course. The girls golf team shot a 312 to extend its lead after three rounds. The Tigers have cumulative score of 990 while Byron is in second place at 1,072 through three rounds.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the team with a third-round score of 76, which included birdies on the second and 18th holes. Ella Matzke fired a 77 with a birdie on the first hole and a 38 on the back nine.
Brooke Bee shot a 39 on the back nine to finish with a 79 in the third round. Emma Berge birdied the ninth hole and had a 38 on the front nine on her way to a third-round total of 80.
