The Lake City and Red Wing girls golf teams competed in the Somerby Invitational on Monday at Somerby Golf Club. The Tigers won the invite with a team score of 366. The Wingers tied for sixth with Century with a score of 421.
Tiger junior Emma Berge earned medalist honors with a score of 83. Starting on the ninth hole, Berge played the back nine 1-over par 36. Berge had birdies on the first, fourth and 10th holes.
Ella Matzke came in fifth with a 92. Brooke Bee shot a 95 and tied for sixth, while Morgan Wurst tied for ninth with 96.
Anna Deppe ended in a three-way tie for ninth place with a 96 to lead the Wingers. Deppe had five pars during here round. Bri Novak had a 98, shooting a 47 on the back nine in her round. Bailie Roschen also shot a 47 on the back nine and ended her round with a 110. Hallie Johnson ended with a 117.
