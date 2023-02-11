In the biggest game of the season so far for either team, Lake City was able to prevail 58-53 over Goodhue Friday night in front of a jam packed gym.
The winner, likely, would end the season as Hiawatha Valley League champion. The importance of the game and of getting the win had already sunk in before tip off.
“We knew it was going to be a bigger game for us,” said Lake City junior Hunter Lorenson. “Obviously we have to win the next couple games for it to matter, too.”
“Would have been a nice one to win, confidence-wise. They are a good team,” Goodhue senior Will Opsahl said. “We just have to be better from the start. I think we were a little rattled with the atmosphere and with how big the game was. Took us a while to settle in. Once we did, I thought it was a good fight and I'm proud of the guys.”
The length of the Tigers interior defense caused problems for the Wildcats. Ryan Heise and Keegan Ryan have combined this season for an average of 4.8 blocks per game. Ryan ended with six blocks and Heise had another. The Tigers as a team had 10 blocked shots. On several, it led to points on the other end of the floor.
Lorenson stressed the importance of having the size in the middle and having Heise and Ryan stuff the opponents.
“They contest shots really well and we've got great length and athleticism,” added head coach Greg Berge. “We make it hard on teams to score inside on us. They have to earn it, typically.”
Despite Opsahl scoring 25 points, the Tigers needed to and were mostly able to prevent the other Wildcat playmakers from scoring. Berge said that one of the biggest keys to a win is the ability to guard Luke Roschen, Adam Poncelet and Justin Buck.
Slow to start offensively, Lake City and Goodhue began trading points. The first team to go on a run of more than four points and stretch the floor would have the advantage. Fortunately for the Tigers, it was them.
Coming out of the half ahead by four points, the Tigers were able to go on a run. Rylee Fick made a corner 3. Lorenson and Ryan Heise made back-to-back baskets in the paint. Lorenson again got a jumper to fall in then began pulling up from anywhere. He made a deep 3-pointer that seemed to stun the Wildcat defense. Fick came up with a block on the other end and Lorenson again got a deep shot from beyond the arc to go.
Just over 4 minutes into the second half, the Tigers had a 36-19 lead.
The Wildcats did come back to make it close. A pivotal movement that could have been a disaster ending for the Tigers, on an inbound pass with 14 seconds left, the ball slipped through the hands of a Tiger player out of bounds. Wildcat ball trailing by six points.
A foul on Opsahl on a 3-point attempt resulted in three free throws. He made two and after a foul to force the Tigers to the line, the Wildcats were down by four with 4 seconds to go.
The Wildcats didn’t have enough time to make an extremely tough comeback. They did outscore the Tigers 34-22 after taking a timeout with 13 minutes, 50 seconds left and trailing by 17.
“I would have liked to have seen us finish better and I think the guys know that,” Berge said. “We still ended up with the win. They're a good team and any time you beat Goodhue, it's a good win.”
Lake City improved to 20-1 overall and 12-1 in the HVL. Goodhue moved to 19-3 overall, two of their three losses to the Tigers, and 11-3 in the HVL.
LAKE CITY 58, GOODHUE 53
G 17 36 — 53
LC 21 37 — 58
Goodhue 53
Will Opsahl 25, 3 3-pt, 10 rebounds; Adam Poncelet 14, 2 3-pt; Luke Roschen 7, 2 3-pt; Gavin Schafer 5, 1 3-pt; Justin Buck 2.
LC 58
Hunter Lorenson 20, 2 3-pt; Ryan Heise 19; Keegan Ryan 10, 1 3-pt; Rylee Fick 7, 1 3-pt; Jack Meincke 2.
Free throws: G 5-15, LC 14-18.
Three-point goals: G 8, LC 4.
