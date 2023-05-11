Lake City came out on top at the PIZM girls golf invite on Wednesday at Pine Island Golf Course. The Tigers finished with a score of 317. Second-place Byron had a 334.
The Tigers had three of the top four individual scores. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the field with a 2-over-par 73. She made three birdies and 10 pars.
Ella Matzke was in third place overall with a 78. She made birdie on the par-5 seventh and shot a 39 on the front and back nine. Emma Berge came in fourth with an 80. Berge had bridies on the second, fourth and 14th holes during her round.
Brooke Bee rounded out the top four scorers on the team with an 86, with seven pars in her round.
