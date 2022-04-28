The Lake City girls golf team hosted its Mount Frontenac Invite on Thursday. The Tigers came away in first place with a score of 328, 45 strokes ahead of second place. Byron came in second with a score of 373 and Visitation was 10 strokes behind in third place.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen earned medalist honors with a leading score of 77. Windhorst Knudsen recorded nine pars and had a birdie on the fifth and 14th hole.
Brooke Bee finished in a three-way tie with Victoria Woytassek and teammate Emma Berge for third place with a score of 83. Bee birdied the par-5 eighth and par-5 18th, while Berge had nine pars.
Ella Matzke finished with a score of 85, ending her round with a birdie on the 18th hole.
Lake City returns to action on Monday in Lakeville at Bracketts Crossing Country Club.
