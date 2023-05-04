Lake City hosted The Jewel Girls Invite Wednesday and won with a score of 310. Red Wing tied for eighth place with a team score of 389.
Lake City’s Jordana Windhorst Knudsen recorded five birdies, three on the front nine, on her way to a 2-under-par 69 to lead the meet. Ella Matzke finished with a 77, making birdie on the eighth and 13th holes. She began her round with four straight pars and shot a 37 on the front nine. Emma Berge ended with a 79, shooting an even-par 35 on the back nine, which included three birdies. Brooke Bee had seven pars in her round of 85.
Anna Deppe led Red Wing with an 88 and was in 27th place among all individuals. She had five pars during her 18-hole round. Megan Kuehni made three pars during her round, ending with a 97. Hallie Johnson was two strokes behind her teammate with a 99. Maisie Royalty rounded out the top four scorers on the team with a 105.
