The Lake City girls golf team won the first of four Hiawatha Valley League meets on Thursday. The Tigers were well ahead of second-place Byron (362) with a team score of 319.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the Tigers with an 18-hole score of 72. She earned medalist honors and was able to bounce back from a few bogeys all round with four birdies, including a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole to end her round 1-over.
Ella Matzke shot an 80 and was runner-up. She finished her round with a handful of pars and a birdie on the sixth hole.
Brooke Bee shot an 83 and Emma Berge ended her round with an 84. The two each finished in the top-5 among individuals.
