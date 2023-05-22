The Lake City girls golf team won the Hiawatha Valley League championship on Monday at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester. The Tigers ended the day with a 346. Byron was in second place with a 355.
Lake City had four of their golfers in the top 10 among all individuals. Brooke Bee led the team with an 84. She had a birdie on the eighth hole and made seven pars to finish second overall. Emma Berge was right behind Bee with an 85. Berge made birdie on the sixth and shot a 40 on the back nine.
Ella Matzke had six pars in her round of 88, while Kaitlin Schmidt also made six pars and ended with an 89.
