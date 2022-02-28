The Lake City boys basketball team celebrated the end of the regular season with its 20th win. The Tigers cruised past Chatfield on Saturday 72-49.
Justin Wohlers scored 21 points and had seven rebounds with a pair of steals to lead the Tigers. Hunter Lorenson shot eight of 10 from the field, ending with 17 points. Lorenson also had five assists and four rebounds. Keegan Ryan recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Lake City (20-4) received the third seed in the Section 1AA tournament. The Tigers host No. 14 Blooming Prairie on Thursday.
