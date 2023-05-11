Lake City won the girls golf Byron Invitational Thursday at Somerby Golf Club with a score of 314. Red Wing finished in 10th place with a score of 396.
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen earned medalist honors with a spectacular round. She began on the 10th hole, bogeyed the 11th and from there on shot 2-under-par. She ended her round with a 71, 1-under-par.
Ella Matzke and Emma Berge each tied for fourth place with an 80. Matzke had a birdie on the fourth and shot a 38 on the front nine, while Berge shot a 40 on both the front and back nine with a birdie on the second hole.
Brooke Bee rounded out the top four Tigers with an 83. She birdied the 17th and shot a 39 on the back nine.
Hallie Johnson led Red Wing with an 88. Johnson had six pars and a birdie on the seventh hole during her round. Anna Deppe ended with a 99, shooting a 47 on the front nine.
Maisie Royalty began the day with a birdie on the 18th in her round of 104. Megan Kuehni completed her round with a 105, making a pair of pars.
