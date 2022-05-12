The Lake City girls golf team put a wider gap between themselves and second place in the second of four HVL meets on Thursday at Willow Creek Golf Course. The Tigers ended with a meet score of 321, giving them a two-round total of 640. Second-place PIZM had a 360 on Thursday and now has a 730 through two rounds.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Ella Matzke and Emma Berge finished 1-2-3 among all individuals.
Windhorst Knudsen had a rare double bogey but made up for it with five birdies during her round to finish 2-over par 70. Matzke ended her round with a 78, recording five pars and four birdies. Berge finished with an 80 while six pars and a birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
Mattie Mears ended her round with a 91, tied for seventh in the meet.
Lake City travels to Byron to compete at Somerby Golf Club on Monday.
