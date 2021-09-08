The Red Wing girls’ tennis team came out on the wrong side of a 4-3 final score. Lake City got the matches needed to come out with a win on Tuesday.
Red Wing head coach Tom Gillman said the team is working on improving their standards. Overall, they’ve been close to getting more points in a match yet haven’t quite broken through yet.
“We’re competitive in a lot of matches,’ Gillman said. “Even in a loss you can move forward. We’re working hard to establish a match standard.”
The two teams split singles play. Maddie Medvec (7-5, 6-3) and Brooke Bee (6-0, 6-1) each won for the Tigers. Allie Roe and Abby Schmaltz each won their respective singles matches. Roe beat Libby Heise 6-4, 6-0 while Schmaltz won 6-4, 6-4 over Olivia Freiheit.
The Meyer sisters, Allie and Nora, won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1 over Sophia Mahn and Emma Berge. Alison Wallerich and Kalynn Hagedorn took down Raina Caddo and Ella Johnson 6-1, 6-4. Megan and Stevie Jostock won 6-2, 7-6 in No. 3 doubles over Emily Angell and Cienna Fanning.
Red Wing returns to the courts on Friday at Century. Lake City next travels to Cannon Falls Thursday.
