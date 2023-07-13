Jordana Windhorst Knudsen of Lake City tied for sixth place at the Minnesota State Junior Girls’ Championship Thursday at Emerald Greens Golf Course and Hastings Golf Club Tuesday through Thursday.
Windhorst Knudsen made the cut after the first two rounds with rounds of 75 and 74 at Emerald Greens. In the third and final round Thursday at Hastings Golf Club, she shot an 81 to end with a 54-hole total of 14-over-par 230.
Windhorst Knudsen began her first round with seven pars in the front nine and six more on the back nine. She had bogeys on the third and sixth holes on the front. After a bogey on the 13th, she birdied the 16th but dropped back to 3-over-par with a bogey on the 17th.
In the second round, Windhorst Knudsen again played an excellent front nine. She made birdie on the first hole and bogeyed the eighth with seven pars to finish even-par 36. On the back nine, she made a pair of birdies, one coming on the 13th and the on the 16th. Windhorst Knudsen made bogey on the 10th, 11th, 15th and 18th to end her round 2-over-par 74.
At Hastings for the third round, Windhorst Knudsen was five strokes back of the leaders Olivia Salonek and Selena Woo. It took a while to settle into the round as Windhorst Knudsen made bogey on the second and fourth holes. She had a triple bogey on the first and a double bogey on the par-5 third. She strung together five pars to wrap up the front nine with a 43. Windhorst Knudsen was able to shoot a 38 on the back nine, which included five pars and a birdie on the 13th while recording bogeys on the 11th, the par-5 16th and 18th.
Emma Berge and Ella Matzke of Lake City also competed in the event, each missed the cut after two rounds. Berge shot an 84 in the first round and an 87 in the second for a score of 171 and 27-over-par. Matzke missed the cut of 15-over-par, 159 through 36 holes by a single stroke. Matzke ended the first round with an 83 and came back with a 77 in the second to finish with a two-day score of 16-over-par 160.
