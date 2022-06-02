Since winning a state title last year, Lake City has continued to improve. Scary for a team that has embraced “powerhouse” status.
The Tigers concluded the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Wednesday at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester with another section title and an 89-stroke lead over second place.
All six golfers on the team finished in the top-12 among individuals. Jordana Windhorst Kundsen was the medalist with a two-round score of 155. Her teammates Emma Berge, Ella Matzke and Mattie Mears all were in the top-5. Berge finished in second place and shot a 169 in two rounds. Matzke was in third with a 170, and Mears earned fourth with a 176.
Brooke Bee came in eighth place with a 181 and Kaitlin Schmidt tied for 11th with a 186.
Head coach Steve Randgaard saw the Tigers maneuver around the course well, battling the wind the first day, then come out and make the shots the team is accustomed to making in the second round.
Windhorst Knudsen said after the second round, she felt able to have full control of her shots. The first round was spent fighting the wind and it was obvious to her, when looking at her scorecard, which holes were into the wind and which were with it.
The most challenging part of the course were the greens, which played fast on both days. Randgaard liked how each of the players were able to respond after a bad hole.
Berge made birdie on the eighth hole after a double bogey on the sixth and bogey on the seventh in the second round. Windhorst Knudsen shot back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes after a bogey on the fifth in her second round. Matzke had a double bogey on the first hole, then had a birdie and three pars in the next five holes to begin her second round.
As for improving scores, Kaitlin Schmidt shot a 97 in the first round. She shot a season-best 89 in the second round.
Wingers qualify two for state
Beginning the day, Red Wing had two players in contention to qualify for the state meet; Bri Novak and Bailie Roschen.
Novak was in seventh place and Roschen was tied for 10th to begin the second round. Additionally, Roschen was tied for the fifth and final spot for an individual not on the section winning team. Her first round included an eagle on the par-5 sixth.
The two Wingers each qualified for the state meet as Novak (177) finished in fifth place and Roschen (182) earned ninth. Both players dropped strokes off their first round scores. Novak shot a 90 in the first round, then after a slow start to her second round, ended with an 87. Roschen shot a 95 in the first round, then shot a 40 on the front nine on her way to an 87.
The Wingers were in fourth after the first round with a 396. Early on in the second round, head coach Heather Johnson said she felt the team could do much better.
Many of the Wingers shot much better second round scores. Hallie Johson had a 99 in the first round and a 90 in the second. Anna Deppe shot a 113 in the first, then a 98 in the second. Flora Wegner ended with a 116 in the first and a 106 in the second.
The Wingers collectively improved their individual scores by 44 strokes and ended the second with a team score of 362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.