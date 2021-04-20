Lake City opened the golf season about as well as it could have hoped with a first-place showing from its girls’ team and a tie for first-place by the boys’ team Tuesday afternoon at Lake City Golf Club.
The girls’ team took first place with a score of 334 — a whopping 66 strokes better than second-place Byron. Individually, the Tigers were outstanding as well as the top-three spots were all from Lake City.
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen won medalist honors with a score of 76, followed by senior Molly Kennedy in second (83) and Ella Matzke in a tie for third place with 87. Emma Berge was the final Lake City golfer to score points, with an 18-hole round of 88, yet she took fifth place overall.
Although the Tigers’ five and six golfers finished outside of the points range for Lake City, both would have been top finishers on any of their competing teams’ lineups. Brooke Bee tied for eighth place with a score of 93, while Morgan Wurst finished 10th with 98.
The boys’ team was equally as effective as Noah Wallerich was the medalist with a score of 79. Although the boys’ lineup didn’t dominate the top of the leaderboard the same way the girls did, Lake City still had its top four golfers all in the top-15 and three within the top 10. As a team, the Tigers tied with Stewartville for the top score of 339. Byron was narrowly behind with a third-place score of 341.
Individually for Lake City, Tate Gnotke took eighth place with a score of 85, followed by Evan Huettl in ninth place (87). Sam Fitterer was the fourth golfer for the Tigers with a score of 88, good enough for 12th place overall.
Lake City’s five and six golfers were Ethan Wurst in 21st place (100) and Avery Blaser in 23rd (112).
Next up for Lake City, the boys’ team hosts a quadrangular Monday, April 26, while the girls next compete Friday, April 30. Both events will be at Mount Frontenac Golf Course.
