The Lake City boys basketball team had a 55-38 lead with under 8 minutes remaining in the game, then survived a 10-0 run by Kasson-Mantorville in a 69-60 win Friday night.
The Tigers made 8 of 11 at the free throw line in the final 3 minutes, 20 seconds to secure the victory.
Justin Wohlers had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Tigers. Hunter Lorenson scored 18 points and had three blocks. Keegan Ryan recorded another double-double, his third already this season, with 10 points and a team-high 15 rebounds.
Lake City (3-1) next faces Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.
