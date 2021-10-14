Lake City and Goodhue each showed off how proficient their offenses can be in a high-scoring affair. The Tigers outscored the Wildcats in each quarter to win 59-40 Thursday night in Goodhue.
Malakye Parker gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a 54-yard rushing touchdown. That lead lasted 13 seconds as Matt DeMars returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards to put the Tigers back on top 10-7.
The Wildcats trailed at one point 24-7 in the second quarter, but got back into the game in the third. Parker again ran for a long touchdown. His 66-yard sprint cut the Lake City lead to 30-28.
The Tigers scored two consecutive touchdowns before Goodhue answered with one of their own. Again, the Tigers scored two consecutive touchdowns to go up 59-34 in the fourth quarter.
Goodhue and Lake City combined for 99 points and 868 yards of offense.
Tigers quarterback Justin Wohlers threw three touchdowns, going 8-for-17 for 115 yards. He ran for 121 yards on 22 carries. Kris Ryan ran for a career-high 193 yards, scoring four times. Carson Matzke, Zach Dather and DeMars each caught a touchdown.
Parker led the Wildcat offense with 218 yards rushing. Ethan Mathees ran for 37 yards and a touchdown. Adam Poncelet caught both of Will Opsahl’s touchdown passes. Opsahl finished 7-for-16 for 120 yards.
Lake City remains undefeated at 7-0 overall. The No. 1-ranked Tigers next face Cannon Falls at home Wednesday, Oct. 20. Goodhue (4-3) closes out the regular season on Oct. 20 on the road against Triton.
