From the beginning of the season Lake City head coach Howie Cook has had questions as to who is the No. 1 runner on the girls cross country team. He tells them there is more than one top runner.
Eighth grader Olivia Yotter, who has run spectacularly as of late, led the Tigers at the Section 1A meet in Rochester at Northern Hills Golf Course on Thursday.
Yotter finished in second place with a time of 19 minutes, 47.4 seconds. Senior Jacey Majerus, another who could run top spot at any race, came in third place (19:58.01). Sophomore Peyton Meincke rounded out the top 10 in 10th place with a time of 20:51.96.
The three helped secure a second straight section title for the Tigers.
Eighth grader Eden Olson ran a personal-best 21:23.32 in 19th place. Junior Natalie Gates came in 27th with a time of 21:53.15.
Other Lake City runners who didn’t earn points for the team include; Natalie Anderson in 31st (22:01.37) and Willa Field in 63rd (23:27.52).
The Lake City boys had the top-finishers to pull off a possible trip to state as runner-ups but settled for third behind second-place LARP. The Tigers had 118 points while LARP had 84.
Tim Cooper will represent the Tigers at the state meet. The junior ran in sixth place (17:14.48) to lead the team. Sophomore Eric Anderson just missed qualifying for state by a couple spots, finishing the race in 10th with a time of 17:46.15. Senior Conrad Seydel ran in 12th with a time of 17:47.35. Sophomore Westen Roberson came in 37th with a time of 18:55.64. Senior Gunnar McFate ran in 53rd with a time of 19:27. Others for Lake City include Lawson Kane in 71st (19:54.93) and Nate Stevenson in 108th (20:57.82).
O’Connor misses out on state
Eighth grade Goodhue runner Mari O’Connor made a push for a possible state bid as an individual qualifier. In the midst of a record setting year, one in which she set the school record and broke a few meets later, she finished just outside the group of qualifying individuals.
Head coach Jeff Sonju said the entire girls team has taken steps forward in all aspects. He sees a team that looks forward to the next race and wasn’t surprised when told that O’Connor had wished there was one more event left so she could keep her season going.
After the race, O’Connor said she felt she could have done better. Perhaps could have run certain parts of the course better, but overall feels good about her season.
“It's been a good season, I wanted to make it to state. Didn't make it but still gave it my best,” she said. “It really makes me accomplished when I can (lead the team and finish in the top-20).”
Other Goodhue runners include; Kaelynn Ryan in 33rd (22:05.45), Lily Peterson in 66th (23:33.24), Massiny Morseth-Talbott in 71st (23:54.56), Lillian Raasch in 75th (24:06.84), Ali Strauss in 77th (24:11.55) and Macy Buck in 78th (24:11.57).
Second for a time
At the beginning of the course, after the ribbon lined starting area, there’s a pine tree where the runners begin to turn slightly to the right. Beau Jaeger was told it might bottleneck at that point and he wanted to get ahead of the pack.
The Goodhue senior sprinted ahead, ran in third around the tree and pushed ahead for the next several hundred meters.
Jaeger ran a season-best time of 19:52.55 and finished in 70th.
“I was second at sections,” he said with a pause, “for a little bit.”
Jaeger expressed his grown appreciation for the sport and as captain of the team, felt good about leading the boys team as the top runner in his final race.
He knew his time was good, not by what place he finished, but how he finished.
“Definitely felt like it. I had a pretty good sprint at the end,” Jaeger said. “That's what I like to judge them on. I don't really get too hung up on the time. Courses change and vary, if I can pace myself all the way through and have a good sprint at the end to catch a couple kids, that's what I like the most.”
Other Goodhue finishers include; Ayden Horsman in 109th (21:00.83), Curtis Klindworth in 113rd (21:13.11), Gus Raasch in 119th (21:36.11), Roland Munson in 121st (21:45.15) and Brady McNamara in 133rd with a PR (23:19.74).
Sortland qualifies for state
Natasha Sortland ran to a second-place finish at the Section 1AA race in Albert Lea on Thursday. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior had previously won the last three section races. She will be making her sixth state appearance.
Sortland ran a time of 19:27.62.
The cross country state meet is on the campus of St. Olaf and begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Class A races start with the girls at 12 p.m. then the boys at 1 p.m. The Class AA girls race starts at 2:30 p.m.
