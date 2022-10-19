Lake City kept up its dominant season in girls cross country with a first place finish in the Hiawatha Valley League championship meet in Goodhue on Tuesday. Three of the Tiger girls ran in the top five.
Olivia Yotter led the Tigers, running in second place with a PR time of 19 minutes, 25.85 seconds. Jacey Majerus finished in third with a time of 19:51.31. Peyton Meincke came in fifth and was the last to finish the 5,000-meter race in under 20 minutes with a time of 19:59.63. Natalie Gates ran in 15th (21:08.7) and Natalie Anderson ran in 21st (21:24.29).
Mari O'Connor led the Goodhue girls, finishing in 10th place. She ran a PR time and broke her own school record with a time of 20:42.38. Kaelynn Ryan ran a PR time of 21:41.21 and ended in 25th place. Lily Peterson ran in 39th with a time of 23:02.49. Massiny Morseth-Talbott finished in 44th (23:39.34), just ahead of teammate Ali Strauss in 45th (23:39.64).
Goodhue ended in sixth place, ahead of seventh place Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the girls race in 19:00.40.
The Lake City boys team earned second place thanks to three runners ending in the top 10 and five in the top 25. Tim Cooper led the team with a third place finish. Cooper ran the race in a PR 16:52.27. Eric Anderson also earned a PR time (17:03.73) in fifth place. Conrad Seydel ran in 10th place with a PR time of 17:47.25. Weston Roberson in 21st (18:33.17) and Gunnar McFate in 25th (18:55.06) also ran PR times.
Curtis Klindworth led Goodhue in the boys race with a time of 19:59.09 in 37th place. Beau Jaeger ran in 41st with a time of 20:11.91. Ayden Horsman finished in 53rd with a time of 21:00.55. Roland Munson ended in 57th with a time of 21:58.53. Calvin Benrud rounded out the Wildcats runners in 60th with time of 23:53.66.
The Wildcats finished in ninth place in the boys race.
Jacob Williamson was the top runner from Zumbrota-Mazeppa, running in 26th with a time of 19:00.5.
