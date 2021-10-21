The Lake City girls’ cross country team won the Hiawatha Valley League meet by 30 points on Tuesday. The Tigers had 62 points with three runners finish in the top-10. The Tiger boys took third place with a score of 89 points.
Both the Goodhue boys’ and girls; teams finished in seventh place. The girls had 142 points with two runners finishing top-20 while the boys had 144 points.
Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the girls’ race in 18 minutes, 23.8 seconds. She was the only runner in the girls race to finish in less than 20 minutes.
Olivia Yotter led the Tigers with a time of 20:54.3 for fifth place. Peyton Meincke came in sixth with a time of 20:59.5. Jacey Majerus finished in eighth with a time of 21:21.6. Willa Field (22:51.4) and Natalie Anderson (23:01.1) crossed the finish line nearly 10 seconds apart in 21st and 22nd place respectively.
Kaelynn Ryan paced the Wildcats in 12th place with a time of 21:50.2. Mari O’Connor came in 18th with a time of 22:39.7. Lily Peterson took 25th (23:13.2), Macy Buck came in 41st (24:45.2) and Taylor Berg came in 47th (26:01.4).
Lake City’s Reese Anderson ran the 5,000-meter race in 17:04.6, coming in second place. Tim Cooper ran in 12th with a time of 18:18. Eric Anderson also finished top-20, coming in 16th with a time of 18:33. Andrew Muenzhuber came in 25th (19:07.9) and Joey Nafe came in 39th (20:01.7).
JJ Bien ran the fastest race for the Wildcats, coming in 14th (18:22.2). Lucas Bortz finished in 22nd (18:56.6) with Ryan Bortz just behind him in 24th (19:00.5). Alex Nelson finished in 43rd (20:13.1) and Beau Jaeger finished in 49th (20:22.9).
Blake Lochner ran the fastest time among Z-M runners. He finished 18th with a time of 18:36.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.