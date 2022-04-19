Lake City won its first meet of the season in a home invitational at the Lake City Golf Club on Tuesday. The Tigers finished with a score of 323. Byron came in second with a score of 395.
The Tigers had the top three individual scores and four in the top-5. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led all individuals, shooting an even par of 72. Emma Berge ended with a 78. Ella Matzke finished her round with an 83, and Mattie Mears shot 90.
Windhorst Knudsen began her round with seve straight pars, then had a bogey on the eighth and ninth holes. She quickly erased that with an eagle on the par-5 tenth. Windhorst Knudsen had two bogeys and two birdies to finish out her round.
Berge birdied No. 10 to return to even par before recording six bogeys thereafter. Matzke recorded a pair of birdies in the front nine during her round.
Lake City next has a trip to Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester to face Century on Thursday.
