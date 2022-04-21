The Lake City girls golf team won its head-to-head meet against John Marshall 348-416 on Thursday at the Northern Hills Golf Club.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led all individuals with an 18-hole score of 78. Windhorst Knudsen picked up birdies on the sixth and eighth holes to finish the front-9 one over par.
Ella Matzke came in second with an 85. She recorded a birdie on the par-3 12th during her round.
Emma Berge was third overall with a 90. Brooke Bee finished fourth with a score of 95.
Lake City next competes in Jordan at Ridges at Sand Creek on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.