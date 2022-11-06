Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AFTERNOON SOUTH OF I-94... .Westerly wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will develop by late morning and continue through early evening. Falling dew points through the day will result in minimum RH values around 20 percent this afternoon, leading to critical fire weather conditions. The driest conditions are expected across far-southern Minnesota where RH values in the teens look likely this afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 047, 048, 049, 051, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 078, 082, 083, 084, 085, 091, 092, AND 093... * AFFECTED AREA...South central, west central, and most of central Minnesota along and south of I-94. * WIND...West 25 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&