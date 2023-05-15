Lake City came out on top in a dual meet against Byron at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester on Monday. The girls golf team won with a score of .
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the field with a 77. The Lake City junior had birdies on the sixth and 15th holes. Ella Matzke was in second overall with an 81. She made birdie on the 10th and 18th holes to end with a 38 on the back nine.
Brooke Bee finished her round with an 84, while making nine pars. Emma Berge was a single stroke behind with an 85. She made eight pars in her round.
