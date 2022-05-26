The Lake City girls golf team won the Hiawatha Valley League championship on Thursday after ending the fourth round with a 329 at Northern Hills Golf Course. The Tigers ended with a four-round score of 969.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the Tigers with a 79. She recorded 10 pars and birdied the final hole to cap off her round. Ella Matzke was a stroke behind her teammate with an 80. Matzke birdied the par-5 18th hole and shot a 38 on the back nine. Emma Berge ended her round with an 84, making birdie on the 18th. Brooke Bee shot an 87 and made par on six holes.
Windhorst Knudsen earned first place with a four-round score of 223. Matzke was second with a 238 and Berge was tied for third with a 248. Bee finished a stroke ahead of Anna Cylkowski of PIZM for fifth place (266).
