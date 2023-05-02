Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Dakota, Washington and Goodhue Counties. .All active warning locations have crested and are slowly falling back. Dry conditions are expected for the next couple of days which should allow this trend to continue. Scattered showers are possible beginning late Thursday through the weekend, however precipitation will not be area wide or intense, thus unless a fast responding point gets directly hit there should be limited impact from the showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Tuesday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9 feet on 07/18/2016. &&