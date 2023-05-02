The Lake City girls golf team won the first Hiawatha Valley League match of the season Tuesday afternoon at Lake City Golf Club. The Tigers shot a 333 as a team, ahead of second-place Byron at 367.
The top individual scores were Tiger golfers. Lake City had five of the top six individual scores and all six in the lineup were in the top 12.
Ella Matzke led the field with a 79. She made birdies on the 10th and 18th holes to shoot a 37 on the back nine. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen had a steady round of 81, making two birdies on the sixth and 10th holes.
Emma Berge had eight pars in her round of 86, while Brooke Bee rounded out the top four scorers for the Tigers with an 87.
