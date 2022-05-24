The Lake City girls golf team won the six-team Cannon Falls Invite on Monday at Cannon Golf Club. The Tigers had a score 331. Byron earned second place with a score of 385.
Ella Matzke earned medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 75. Matzke shot a 36 on the back nine, 1-under-par, which included six pars and a pair of birdies. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen finished runner-up to her teammate with a 77. Windhorst Knudsen made birdie on the par-3 ninth hole and had 11 pars.
Emma Berge was fourth among individuals with a final score of 88. Berge had a birdie on her second hole of the day, on the par-4 third. Brooke Bee ended with a 91. Bee shot a 43 on the front nine and had a birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.