In the second Hiawatha Valley League match of the season, the Lake City girls golf team widened its lead over Byron. The Tigers shot a team score of 344 on Tuesday at Dodge Country Club, giving them a two-round total of 677.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen ended her round on Tuesday with an 80 to give her a 36-hole total of 161. Ella Matzke shot an 84, which gives her a total of 163.
Mattie Mears ended the day with an 89. Brooke Bee and Alayna Atkinson each completed their 18-hole round with a 90.
